San Antonio, TX
8900 MEADOW RANGE ST
Last updated May 17 2019 at 6:14 AM

8900 MEADOW RANGE ST

8900 Meadow Range Street · No Longer Available
Location

8900 Meadow Range Street, San Antonio, TX 78250

Amenities

garage
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
All showings require a 24 hour notice. Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex. Tenant also responsible for $70/month payment for water. Please verify schools if important.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8900 MEADOW RANGE ST have any available units?
8900 MEADOW RANGE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 8900 MEADOW RANGE ST currently offering any rent specials?
8900 MEADOW RANGE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8900 MEADOW RANGE ST pet-friendly?
No, 8900 MEADOW RANGE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8900 MEADOW RANGE ST offer parking?
Yes, 8900 MEADOW RANGE ST offers parking.
Does 8900 MEADOW RANGE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8900 MEADOW RANGE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8900 MEADOW RANGE ST have a pool?
No, 8900 MEADOW RANGE ST does not have a pool.
Does 8900 MEADOW RANGE ST have accessible units?
No, 8900 MEADOW RANGE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 8900 MEADOW RANGE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 8900 MEADOW RANGE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8900 MEADOW RANGE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 8900 MEADOW RANGE ST does not have units with air conditioning.
