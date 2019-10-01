Rent Calculator
8858 Old Sky Harbor
Last updated July 26 2019 at 3:20 AM
1 of 24
8858 Old Sky Harbor
8858 Old Sky Harbor
·
No Longer Available
8858 Old Sky Harbor, San Antonio, TX 78242
Hidden Cove - Indian Creek
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
granite counters
patio / balcony
parking
garage
Awesome rental with new paint, new floors, new granite counter tops, open floor plan and perfect for that family looking to be in a great community.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Does 8858 Old Sky Harbor have any available units?
8858 Old Sky Harbor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 8858 Old Sky Harbor currently offering any rent specials?
8858 Old Sky Harbor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8858 Old Sky Harbor pet-friendly?
No, 8858 Old Sky Harbor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 8858 Old Sky Harbor offer parking?
Yes, 8858 Old Sky Harbor offers parking.
Does 8858 Old Sky Harbor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8858 Old Sky Harbor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8858 Old Sky Harbor have a pool?
No, 8858 Old Sky Harbor does not have a pool.
Does 8858 Old Sky Harbor have accessible units?
No, 8858 Old Sky Harbor does not have accessible units.
Does 8858 Old Sky Harbor have units with dishwashers?
No, 8858 Old Sky Harbor does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8858 Old Sky Harbor have units with air conditioning?
No, 8858 Old Sky Harbor does not have units with air conditioning.
