Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
8858 MEADOW TRACE ST
Last updated May 18 2020 at 10:42 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8858 MEADOW TRACE ST
8858 Meadow Trace Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
8858 Meadow Trace Street, San Antonio, TX 78250
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
ALL OCCUPANTS 18 & OVER NEED TO APPLY. APPLICATION FEE $50 ONE TIME ADMIN FEE $125 DEPOSIT IS THE SAME AMOUNT AS RENT. PET DEPOSIT $350 PER PET. MOST QUALIFIED APPLICANT ACCEPTED.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
350
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8858 MEADOW TRACE ST have any available units?
8858 MEADOW TRACE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 8858 MEADOW TRACE ST currently offering any rent specials?
8858 MEADOW TRACE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8858 MEADOW TRACE ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 8858 MEADOW TRACE ST is pet friendly.
Does 8858 MEADOW TRACE ST offer parking?
Yes, 8858 MEADOW TRACE ST offers parking.
Does 8858 MEADOW TRACE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8858 MEADOW TRACE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8858 MEADOW TRACE ST have a pool?
No, 8858 MEADOW TRACE ST does not have a pool.
Does 8858 MEADOW TRACE ST have accessible units?
No, 8858 MEADOW TRACE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 8858 MEADOW TRACE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 8858 MEADOW TRACE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8858 MEADOW TRACE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 8858 MEADOW TRACE ST does not have units with air conditioning.
