8846 Breezefield
Last updated August 30 2019 at 7:45 AM

8846 Breezefield

8846 Breezefield · No Longer Available
Location

8846 Breezefield, San Antonio, TX 78240

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bed/ 2 bath in Great location! Near Medical center, USAA and UTSA. Easy access to I-10. Open floor plan. Nice 3 bedrooms with carpet. Oversize parking space. Tenants are auto enrolled in filter program.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8846 Breezefield have any available units?
8846 Breezefield doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8846 Breezefield have?
Some of 8846 Breezefield's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8846 Breezefield currently offering any rent specials?
8846 Breezefield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8846 Breezefield pet-friendly?
No, 8846 Breezefield is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8846 Breezefield offer parking?
Yes, 8846 Breezefield offers parking.
Does 8846 Breezefield have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8846 Breezefield does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8846 Breezefield have a pool?
No, 8846 Breezefield does not have a pool.
Does 8846 Breezefield have accessible units?
No, 8846 Breezefield does not have accessible units.
Does 8846 Breezefield have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8846 Breezefield has units with dishwashers.
