3 bed/ 2 bath in Great location! Near Medical center, USAA and UTSA. Easy access to I-10. Open floor plan. Nice 3 bedrooms with carpet. Oversize parking space. Tenants are auto enrolled in filter program.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8846 Breezefield have any available units?
8846 Breezefield doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.