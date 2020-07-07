8831 GOLDEN EYE

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal garage air conditioning fireplace game room

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range Property Amenities game room parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/70cc3160c6 ---- Min/Max Months: 12/36 *Date Available 8/12/19 *Security Deposit $1675, Cleaning Deposit $300 *Nice 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home With 2 Car Garage * Open Kitchen With Island *All Bedrooms Upstairs With Game Room *Master Bedroom Suite With Full Bath Including Separate Garden Tub/Stall Shower And Double Vanities *Cover Patio With Good Sized Fenced In Back Yard *Great Location Close To Lackland



Rent Includes: Condo/Hoa Fees Breakfast Nook Ceramic Tile Disposal Island Stove Utility Room