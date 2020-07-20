All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 21 2019 at 2:05 PM

8822 WICKERSHAM ST

8822 Wickersham Street · No Longer Available
Location

8822 Wickersham Street, San Antonio, TX 78254
Braun Station

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8822 WICKERSHAM ST have any available units?
8822 WICKERSHAM ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 8822 WICKERSHAM ST currently offering any rent specials?
8822 WICKERSHAM ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8822 WICKERSHAM ST pet-friendly?
No, 8822 WICKERSHAM ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8822 WICKERSHAM ST offer parking?
Yes, 8822 WICKERSHAM ST offers parking.
Does 8822 WICKERSHAM ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8822 WICKERSHAM ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8822 WICKERSHAM ST have a pool?
No, 8822 WICKERSHAM ST does not have a pool.
Does 8822 WICKERSHAM ST have accessible units?
No, 8822 WICKERSHAM ST does not have accessible units.
Does 8822 WICKERSHAM ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 8822 WICKERSHAM ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8822 WICKERSHAM ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 8822 WICKERSHAM ST does not have units with air conditioning.
