8810 Lost Arbor Circle, San Antonio, TX 78240 Alamo Farmsteads
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
bathtub
IMMACULATE HARD TO FIND 1 STORY HOME IN MEDICAL CENTER GATED COMMUNITY * HOME FEATURES A GORGEOUS ISLAND KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS & TOP OF THE LINE STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES INCLUDING GAS COOKTOP & DOUBLE OVENS* SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM FEATURES A SITTING AREA ALONG WITH FULL BATH WHICH INCLUDES A SEPARATE GARDEN TUB & SHOWER WITH DOUBLE VANITY * HIGH CEILINGS * COVERED PATIO DECK IN BACKYARD WITH LUSH LANDSCAPING & SPRINKLER SYSTEM *NO SMOKING ALLOWED IN HOME*PETS NEGO. 640 CREDIT OR HIGHER REQUIRED
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
