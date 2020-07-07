All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated November 5 2019 at 11:59 AM

8807 Laguna Rio

8807 Laguna Rio · No Longer Available
Location

8807 Laguna Rio, San Antonio, TX 78251

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
8807 Laguna Rio is a beautifully updated 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home nestled in the Culebra Crossing subdivision.
Excellent NISD schools. Close to shopping, HEB, Walmart, Sea World, Lackland AFB. A Must To See!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8807 Laguna Rio have any available units?
8807 Laguna Rio doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 8807 Laguna Rio currently offering any rent specials?
8807 Laguna Rio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8807 Laguna Rio pet-friendly?
No, 8807 Laguna Rio is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8807 Laguna Rio offer parking?
No, 8807 Laguna Rio does not offer parking.
Does 8807 Laguna Rio have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8807 Laguna Rio does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8807 Laguna Rio have a pool?
No, 8807 Laguna Rio does not have a pool.
Does 8807 Laguna Rio have accessible units?
No, 8807 Laguna Rio does not have accessible units.
Does 8807 Laguna Rio have units with dishwashers?
No, 8807 Laguna Rio does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8807 Laguna Rio have units with air conditioning?
No, 8807 Laguna Rio does not have units with air conditioning.

