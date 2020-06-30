All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 16 2020 at 8:24 AM

8800 STARCREST

8800 Starcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8800 Starcrest Drive, San Antonio, TX 78217
Greater Marymont

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
Classic apartment living at it's best! Schedule a viewing today and prepare to be impressed. The stylish interiors here feature fully-equipped kitchens, bay windows, generously-sized closets, washer and dryer connections, mini-blinds and private patios/balconies with additional storage. Check out all the community perks! On-Site, On-Call Maintenance On-Site Management Picnic Areas with Barbeque Grills Public Parks Nearby Resident and Event Clubhouse Two Shimmering Swimming Pools Walking Trail Weekly Resident Functions 24-Hour State-of-the-Art Fitness Center Beautiful Park-like Setting Business Center with Fax, Computer and Copier Available Children's Playground Controlled Gated Access Covered Parking Excellent Access to Public Transportation Laundry Facility * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8800 STARCREST have any available units?
8800 STARCREST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8800 STARCREST have?
Some of 8800 STARCREST's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8800 STARCREST currently offering any rent specials?
8800 STARCREST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8800 STARCREST pet-friendly?
No, 8800 STARCREST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8800 STARCREST offer parking?
Yes, 8800 STARCREST offers parking.
Does 8800 STARCREST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8800 STARCREST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8800 STARCREST have a pool?
Yes, 8800 STARCREST has a pool.
Does 8800 STARCREST have accessible units?
No, 8800 STARCREST does not have accessible units.
Does 8800 STARCREST have units with dishwashers?
No, 8800 STARCREST does not have units with dishwashers.

