8800 STARCREST

Amenities

Classic apartment living at it's best! Schedule a viewing today and prepare to be impressed. The stylish interiors here feature fully-equipped kitchens, bay windows, generously-sized closets, washer and dryer connections, mini-blinds and private patios/balconies with additional storage. Check out all the community perks! On-Site, On-Call Maintenance On-Site Management Picnic Areas with Barbeque Grills Public Parks Nearby Resident and Event Clubhouse Two Shimmering Swimming Pools Walking Trail Weekly Resident Functions 24-Hour State-of-the-Art Fitness Center Beautiful Park-like Setting Business Center with Fax, Computer and Copier Available Children's Playground Controlled Gated Access Covered Parking Excellent Access to Public Transportation Laundry Facility * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.