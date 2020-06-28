All apartments in San Antonio
8730 MAVERICK RIM
8730 MAVERICK RIM

8730 Maverick Rim · No Longer Available
Location

8730 Maverick Rim, San Antonio, TX 78250

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Nice 4 bedroom 2.5 bath with a 2 car garage. Tile floors in kitchen & bathrooms and granite counter tops in kitchen. Large master bedroom with full bath. This property does not allow pets. Please verify schools if important.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8730 MAVERICK RIM have any available units?
8730 MAVERICK RIM doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 8730 MAVERICK RIM currently offering any rent specials?
8730 MAVERICK RIM is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8730 MAVERICK RIM pet-friendly?
Yes, 8730 MAVERICK RIM is pet friendly.
Does 8730 MAVERICK RIM offer parking?
Yes, 8730 MAVERICK RIM offers parking.
Does 8730 MAVERICK RIM have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8730 MAVERICK RIM does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8730 MAVERICK RIM have a pool?
No, 8730 MAVERICK RIM does not have a pool.
Does 8730 MAVERICK RIM have accessible units?
No, 8730 MAVERICK RIM does not have accessible units.
Does 8730 MAVERICK RIM have units with dishwashers?
No, 8730 MAVERICK RIM does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8730 MAVERICK RIM have units with air conditioning?
No, 8730 MAVERICK RIM does not have units with air conditioning.
