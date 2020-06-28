Nice 4 bedroom 2.5 bath with a 2 car garage. Tile floors in kitchen & bathrooms and granite counter tops in kitchen. Large master bedroom with full bath. This property does not allow pets. Please verify schools if important.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8730 MAVERICK RIM have any available units?
8730 MAVERICK RIM doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.