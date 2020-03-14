All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 8722 Tesoro Hills.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
8722 Tesoro Hills
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8722 Tesoro Hills

8722 Tesoro Hls · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8722 Tesoro Hls, San Antonio, TX 78242

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The 1170 Plan is a dynamite 3 bed, 1.5 bath, 2 story home. Laundry room conveniently located upstairs with the bedrooms. This home also provides a one car garage. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring and a fenced backyard. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8722 Tesoro Hills have any available units?
8722 Tesoro Hills doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 8722 Tesoro Hills currently offering any rent specials?
8722 Tesoro Hills isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8722 Tesoro Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, 8722 Tesoro Hills is pet friendly.
Does 8722 Tesoro Hills offer parking?
Yes, 8722 Tesoro Hills does offer parking.
Does 8722 Tesoro Hills have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8722 Tesoro Hills does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8722 Tesoro Hills have a pool?
No, 8722 Tesoro Hills does not have a pool.
Does 8722 Tesoro Hills have accessible units?
No, 8722 Tesoro Hills does not have accessible units.
Does 8722 Tesoro Hills have units with dishwashers?
No, 8722 Tesoro Hills does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8722 Tesoro Hills have units with air conditioning?
No, 8722 Tesoro Hills does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford at Estonia
8200 Micron Dr
San Antonio, TX 78251
Pecan Springs
5511 Pecan Springs Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Arroyo Seco Villas
12311 Culebra Road
San Antonio, TX 78253
Torino Villas
7626 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Rio Springs
2800 W Hutchins Pl
San Antonio, TX 78224
Chase Hill
15801 Chase Hill Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78256
Royal Palms
16100 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
Grand at the Dominion
23910 W Interstate 10
San Antonio, TX 78257

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio