8722 Tesoro Hills

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

The 1170 Plan is a dynamite 3 bed, 1.5 bath, 2 story home. Laundry room conveniently located upstairs with the bedrooms. This home also provides a one car garage. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring and a fenced backyard. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.