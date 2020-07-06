All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 8715 Tesoro Hills.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
8715 Tesoro Hills
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8715 Tesoro Hills

8715 Tesoro Hls · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8715 Tesoro Hls, San Antonio, TX 78242

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8715 Tesoro Hills have any available units?
8715 Tesoro Hills doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 8715 Tesoro Hills currently offering any rent specials?
8715 Tesoro Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8715 Tesoro Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, 8715 Tesoro Hills is pet friendly.
Does 8715 Tesoro Hills offer parking?
Yes, 8715 Tesoro Hills offers parking.
Does 8715 Tesoro Hills have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8715 Tesoro Hills does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8715 Tesoro Hills have a pool?
No, 8715 Tesoro Hills does not have a pool.
Does 8715 Tesoro Hills have accessible units?
No, 8715 Tesoro Hills does not have accessible units.
Does 8715 Tesoro Hills have units with dishwashers?
No, 8715 Tesoro Hills does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8715 Tesoro Hills have units with air conditioning?
No, 8715 Tesoro Hills does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alcove at Alamo Heights
6419 N Vandiver Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Hillstone at Prue
6674 Prue Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Hidden Lake Apartments
8910 N Loop 1604 West
San Antonio, TX 78249
Rosillo Creek Apartments
5239 Eisenhauer Rd
San Antonio, TX 78218
Contour
1515 Contour Dr
San Antonio, TX 78212
Flats at Oak Hills
7314 Oak Manor Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Latitude
6400 Wurzbach Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Celeste at La Cantera
6107 Via La Cantera
San Antonio, TX 78256

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio