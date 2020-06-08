All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 8711 Bowens Crossing.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
8711 Bowens Crossing
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:17 AM

8711 Bowens Crossing

8711 Bowens Crossing · (210) 338-8481
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8711 Bowens Crossing, San Antonio, TX 78250

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 587 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
24hr gym
dog park
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
bbq/grill
Green spaces, beautiful trees, fun amenities and stylish renovations are a few of the many wonderful things to look forward to when you live here. Even your four-legged friends will love it here! Community amenities include a pet park, BBQ and picnic area, resident clubhouse, coffee caf&eacute;, and a nice, 24-hour fitness center. Inside you'll have plank wood floors, a washer and dryer and ample storage space. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8711 Bowens Crossing have any available units?
8711 Bowens Crossing has a unit available for $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8711 Bowens Crossing have?
Some of 8711 Bowens Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8711 Bowens Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
8711 Bowens Crossing isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8711 Bowens Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, 8711 Bowens Crossing is pet friendly.
Does 8711 Bowens Crossing offer parking?
No, 8711 Bowens Crossing does not offer parking.
Does 8711 Bowens Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8711 Bowens Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8711 Bowens Crossing have a pool?
No, 8711 Bowens Crossing does not have a pool.
Does 8711 Bowens Crossing have accessible units?
No, 8711 Bowens Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 8711 Bowens Crossing have units with dishwashers?
No, 8711 Bowens Crossing does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8711 Bowens Crossing?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Jones & Rio
111 W Jones Ave
San Antonio, TX 78215
Addison Medical Center Apartments
2810 Babcock Road
San Antonio, TX 78240
Alon at Castle Hills
1835 Lockhill Selma Rd
San Antonio, TX 78213
City Base Vista
2566 Goliad Rd
San Antonio, TX 78223
Moxie
901 ackson Keller Drive - 901
San Antonio, TX 78213
Villas of Henderson Pass
16465 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
Contour
1515 Contour Dr
San Antonio, TX 78212
The Montecristo Apartments
215 N Loop 1604 E
San Antonio, TX 78232

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity