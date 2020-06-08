8711 Bowens Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dogs allowed recently renovated 24hr gym dog park

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym bbq/grill

Green spaces, beautiful trees, fun amenities and stylish renovations are a few of the many wonderful things to look forward to when you live here. Even your four-legged friends will love it here! Community amenities include a pet park, BBQ and picnic area, resident clubhouse, coffee café, and a nice, 24-hour fitness center. Inside you'll have plank wood floors, a washer and dryer and ample storage space. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.