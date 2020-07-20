Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
8710 Redwood Bend
Last updated April 19 2019 at 6:24 PM
8710 Redwood Bend
8710 Redwood Bnd
·
No Longer Available
Location
8710 Redwood Bnd, San Antonio, TX 78023
Arbor at Sonoma Ranch
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great Location - Great Location. Open, Bright Floor Plan
(RLNE4837246)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8710 Redwood Bend have any available units?
8710 Redwood Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 8710 Redwood Bend currently offering any rent specials?
8710 Redwood Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8710 Redwood Bend pet-friendly?
No, 8710 Redwood Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 8710 Redwood Bend offer parking?
No, 8710 Redwood Bend does not offer parking.
Does 8710 Redwood Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8710 Redwood Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8710 Redwood Bend have a pool?
No, 8710 Redwood Bend does not have a pool.
Does 8710 Redwood Bend have accessible units?
No, 8710 Redwood Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 8710 Redwood Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 8710 Redwood Bend does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8710 Redwood Bend have units with air conditioning?
No, 8710 Redwood Bend does not have units with air conditioning.
