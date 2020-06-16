Perfect rental home 3 bedroom/2.5 bath. Conveniently located in the desirable Westover Crossing Community off Potranco with easy access to plenty of shopping centers, restaurants, & NISD Schools all within minutes of 1604,151, & 410.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 870 BARREL PT have any available units?
870 BARREL PT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.