San Antonio, TX
870 BARREL PT
Last updated March 3 2020 at 9:25 PM

870 BARREL PT

870 Barrel Point · No Longer Available
Location

870 Barrel Point, San Antonio, TX 78251

Amenities

garage
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Perfect rental home 3 bedroom/2.5 bath. Conveniently located in the desirable Westover Crossing Community off Potranco with easy access to plenty of shopping centers, restaurants, & NISD Schools all within minutes of 1604,151, & 410.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 870 BARREL PT have any available units?
870 BARREL PT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 870 BARREL PT currently offering any rent specials?
870 BARREL PT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 870 BARREL PT pet-friendly?
No, 870 BARREL PT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 870 BARREL PT offer parking?
Yes, 870 BARREL PT offers parking.
Does 870 BARREL PT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 870 BARREL PT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 870 BARREL PT have a pool?
No, 870 BARREL PT does not have a pool.
Does 870 BARREL PT have accessible units?
No, 870 BARREL PT does not have accessible units.
Does 870 BARREL PT have units with dishwashers?
No, 870 BARREL PT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 870 BARREL PT have units with air conditioning?
No, 870 BARREL PT does not have units with air conditioning.

