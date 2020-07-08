Rent Calculator
Last updated January 16 2020 at 9:47 AM
8638 Huebner Rd
8638 Huebner Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
8638 Huebner Road, San Antonio, TX 78240
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Subleasing the SYNC(Arden Park) 2 Bed Room Apartment ... pls call or text me if interested
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8638 Huebner Rd have any available units?
8638 Huebner Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 8638 Huebner Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8638 Huebner Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8638 Huebner Rd pet-friendly?
No, 8638 Huebner Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 8638 Huebner Rd offer parking?
No, 8638 Huebner Rd does not offer parking.
Does 8638 Huebner Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8638 Huebner Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8638 Huebner Rd have a pool?
No, 8638 Huebner Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8638 Huebner Rd have accessible units?
No, 8638 Huebner Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8638 Huebner Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8638 Huebner Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8638 Huebner Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 8638 Huebner Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
