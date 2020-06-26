All apartments in San Antonio
8627 Jogeva Rise
Last updated June 2 2019 at 6:05 PM

8627 Jogeva Rise

8627 Jogeva Rise · No Longer Available
Location

8627 Jogeva Rise, San Antonio, TX 78251

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
pool
playground
media room
carpet
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom house with a media room and a downstairs and upstairs family room.This house has vinyl plank floors downstairs and carpet upstairs with brand new stainless steel appliances and marble counter tops. Master bathroom has a his and her vanity. It has a huge backyard with a patio perfect for children. It has a community pool and a community playground in the neighborhood.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8627 Jogeva Rise have any available units?
8627 Jogeva Rise doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8627 Jogeva Rise have?
Some of 8627 Jogeva Rise's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8627 Jogeva Rise currently offering any rent specials?
8627 Jogeva Rise is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8627 Jogeva Rise pet-friendly?
No, 8627 Jogeva Rise is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8627 Jogeva Rise offer parking?
No, 8627 Jogeva Rise does not offer parking.
Does 8627 Jogeva Rise have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8627 Jogeva Rise does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8627 Jogeva Rise have a pool?
Yes, 8627 Jogeva Rise has a pool.
Does 8627 Jogeva Rise have accessible units?
No, 8627 Jogeva Rise does not have accessible units.
Does 8627 Jogeva Rise have units with dishwashers?
No, 8627 Jogeva Rise does not have units with dishwashers.
