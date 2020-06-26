Beautiful 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom house with a media room and a downstairs and upstairs family room.This house has vinyl plank floors downstairs and carpet upstairs with brand new stainless steel appliances and marble counter tops. Master bathroom has a his and her vanity. It has a huge backyard with a patio perfect for children. It has a community pool and a community playground in the neighborhood. Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8627 Jogeva Rise have any available units?
8627 Jogeva Rise doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.