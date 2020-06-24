All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated August 28 2019 at 7:48 PM

8626 Tesoro Hills

8626 Tesoro Hills · No Longer Available
Location

8626 Tesoro Hills, San Antonio, TX 78242
Hidden Cove - Indian Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Darrel floorplan is a terrific 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Offers downstairs master bedroom and a gameroom upstairs. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8626 Tesoro Hills have any available units?
8626 Tesoro Hills doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 8626 Tesoro Hills currently offering any rent specials?
8626 Tesoro Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8626 Tesoro Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, 8626 Tesoro Hills is pet friendly.
Does 8626 Tesoro Hills offer parking?
Yes, 8626 Tesoro Hills offers parking.
Does 8626 Tesoro Hills have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8626 Tesoro Hills does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8626 Tesoro Hills have a pool?
No, 8626 Tesoro Hills does not have a pool.
Does 8626 Tesoro Hills have accessible units?
No, 8626 Tesoro Hills does not have accessible units.
Does 8626 Tesoro Hills have units with dishwashers?
No, 8626 Tesoro Hills does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8626 Tesoro Hills have units with air conditioning?
No, 8626 Tesoro Hills does not have units with air conditioning.
