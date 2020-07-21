All apartments in San Antonio
8626 Berrywest Court

Location

8626 Berrywest Court, San Antonio, TX 78240
Alamo Farmsteads

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,558 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE5053114)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8626 Berrywest Court have any available units?
8626 Berrywest Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8626 Berrywest Court have?
Some of 8626 Berrywest Court's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8626 Berrywest Court currently offering any rent specials?
8626 Berrywest Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8626 Berrywest Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8626 Berrywest Court is pet friendly.
Does 8626 Berrywest Court offer parking?
Yes, 8626 Berrywest Court offers parking.
Does 8626 Berrywest Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8626 Berrywest Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8626 Berrywest Court have a pool?
Yes, 8626 Berrywest Court has a pool.
Does 8626 Berrywest Court have accessible units?
No, 8626 Berrywest Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8626 Berrywest Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8626 Berrywest Court has units with dishwashers.
