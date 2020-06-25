Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 8619 WHITE STAR ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
8619 WHITE STAR ST
Last updated April 11 2019 at 2:04 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8619 WHITE STAR ST
8619 White Star Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
8619 White Star Street, San Antonio, TX 78242
Hidden Cove - Indian Creek
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located on cul de sac street with low traffic. Recently made ready with new interior paint. Fenced back yard. Great value. Close to the Pearsall Park and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8619 WHITE STAR ST have any available units?
8619 WHITE STAR ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 8619 WHITE STAR ST currently offering any rent specials?
8619 WHITE STAR ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8619 WHITE STAR ST pet-friendly?
No, 8619 WHITE STAR ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 8619 WHITE STAR ST offer parking?
Yes, 8619 WHITE STAR ST offers parking.
Does 8619 WHITE STAR ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8619 WHITE STAR ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8619 WHITE STAR ST have a pool?
No, 8619 WHITE STAR ST does not have a pool.
Does 8619 WHITE STAR ST have accessible units?
No, 8619 WHITE STAR ST does not have accessible units.
Does 8619 WHITE STAR ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 8619 WHITE STAR ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8619 WHITE STAR ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 8619 WHITE STAR ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Las Brisas
12626 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78231
Costa Biscaya
5100 Eisenhauer
San Antonio, TX 78218
Barcelo
3501 Pin Oak Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Flats at Big Tex
423 Blue Star
San Antonio, TX 78204
Contigo Westover Hills
10800 State Highway 151
San Antonio, TX 78251
Maverick
400 E Houston St
San Antonio, TX 78205
Summit of Thousand Oaks
1550 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78232
Oak Springs
3919 Perrin Central Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78217
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
North Central
Oak Park Northwood
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio