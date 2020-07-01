8614 Timber Ranch, San Antonio, TX 78250 Great Northwest
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Gorgeous home on corner lot. 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath with carpet only in bedrooms. This home has an open floor plane and a formal dining room. Breakfast area open to family room & kitchen. Large Master bedroom and Loft upstairs. Huge covered patio perfect for entertaining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8614 Timber Rnch have any available units?
8614 Timber Rnch doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.