Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This is one of the nicest, if not the nicest rentals in the area with updated tile flooring, bathrooms, modern lighting, washer, dryer and refrigerator included. Two bedrooms, two baths, with one car garage near the Medical Center, USAA and UTSA! Pets permitted upon owners' approval with a maximum of two pets. Water is included in the HOA which is paid by the owners so tenant will not have a separate water bill. Please view video tour provided.