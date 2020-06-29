8531 Pendragon St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This 3/2/2 Home is nestle in quiet neighborhood with lots of mature trees. Updates include new counter tops and shower in master. Located near major retail centers to include La Cantera, The Rim, Sea World and Fiesta Texas.