8531 Pendragon St

8531 Pendragon Street, San Antonio, TX 78254 Braun Station
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This 3/2/2 Home is nestle in quiet neighborhood with lots of mature trees. Updates include new counter tops and shower in master. Located near major retail centers to include La Cantera, The Rim, Sea World and Fiesta Texas.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
