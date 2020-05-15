Lovely 3/2.5/1 with ceramic tile in kitchen and living, new carpet just in stalled, stainless steel dishwasher, microwave and stove to be installed next week, Freshly painted, Beautiful!!! No pets please.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 853 Barrel Pt have any available units?
853 Barrel Pt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.