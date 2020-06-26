All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:25 AM

8515 RITA LEON

8515 Rita Leon · No Longer Available
Location

8515 Rita Leon, San Antonio, TX 78250

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Very nice well maintened one story home in gated community.
Close to Bandera, Tezel Rd.

(RLNE3267643)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8515 RITA LEON have any available units?
8515 RITA LEON doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 8515 RITA LEON currently offering any rent specials?
8515 RITA LEON is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8515 RITA LEON pet-friendly?
Yes, 8515 RITA LEON is pet friendly.
Does 8515 RITA LEON offer parking?
No, 8515 RITA LEON does not offer parking.
Does 8515 RITA LEON have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8515 RITA LEON does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8515 RITA LEON have a pool?
No, 8515 RITA LEON does not have a pool.
Does 8515 RITA LEON have accessible units?
No, 8515 RITA LEON does not have accessible units.
Does 8515 RITA LEON have units with dishwashers?
No, 8515 RITA LEON does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8515 RITA LEON have units with air conditioning?
No, 8515 RITA LEON does not have units with air conditioning.
