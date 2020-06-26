Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 8515 RITA LEON.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
8515 RITA LEON
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:25 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8515 RITA LEON
8515 Rita Leon
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
8515 Rita Leon, San Antonio, TX 78250
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Very nice well maintened one story home in gated community.
Close to Bandera, Tezel Rd.
(RLNE3267643)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8515 RITA LEON have any available units?
8515 RITA LEON doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 8515 RITA LEON currently offering any rent specials?
8515 RITA LEON is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8515 RITA LEON pet-friendly?
Yes, 8515 RITA LEON is pet friendly.
Does 8515 RITA LEON offer parking?
No, 8515 RITA LEON does not offer parking.
Does 8515 RITA LEON have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8515 RITA LEON does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8515 RITA LEON have a pool?
No, 8515 RITA LEON does not have a pool.
Does 8515 RITA LEON have accessible units?
No, 8515 RITA LEON does not have accessible units.
Does 8515 RITA LEON have units with dishwashers?
No, 8515 RITA LEON does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8515 RITA LEON have units with air conditioning?
No, 8515 RITA LEON does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Catalina at Dominion
21630 Milsa Dr
San Antonio, TX 78256
1800 Broadway
1800 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Diamond Ridge
5235 Glen Ridge Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Abbey at Medical Center
5450 Rowley Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Providence Estates Townhomes
6298 Lockhill Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Lodge at Timberhill
5544 Timberhill
San Antonio, TX 78238
Uptown Heights
2803 Woodbury Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
Costa Valencia Apartment Homes
6303 W US Highway 90
San Antonio, TX 78227
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
North Central
Oak Park Northwood
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio