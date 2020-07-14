Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
8503 PECAN CROSS
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:39 AM
8503 PECAN CROSS
8503 Pecan Cross
·
No Longer Available
Location
8503 Pecan Cross, San Antonio, TX 78240
Alamo Farmsteads
Amenities
garage
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 bed/2.5 bath corner lot home with beautiful landscaping located near I-10/410, the medical center & UTSA. Home includes all appliances and stainless steel refrigerator
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8503 PECAN CROSS have any available units?
8503 PECAN CROSS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 8503 PECAN CROSS currently offering any rent specials?
8503 PECAN CROSS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8503 PECAN CROSS pet-friendly?
No, 8503 PECAN CROSS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 8503 PECAN CROSS offer parking?
Yes, 8503 PECAN CROSS offers parking.
Does 8503 PECAN CROSS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8503 PECAN CROSS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8503 PECAN CROSS have a pool?
No, 8503 PECAN CROSS does not have a pool.
Does 8503 PECAN CROSS have accessible units?
No, 8503 PECAN CROSS does not have accessible units.
Does 8503 PECAN CROSS have units with dishwashers?
No, 8503 PECAN CROSS does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8503 PECAN CROSS have units with air conditioning?
No, 8503 PECAN CROSS does not have units with air conditioning.
