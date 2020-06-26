Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
8501 Timber Crest St
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:05 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8501 Timber Crest St
8501 Timber Crest Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
8501 Timber Crest Street, San Antonio, TX 78250
Great Northwest
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 2 Story on Huge Lot. Master with Balcony Overlooks Backyard Loaded with Oak Trees. Living/Dining Combo with Breakfast Bar. Fireplace in Living Area with Brick Accent Walls.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8501 Timber Crest St have any available units?
8501 Timber Crest St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 8501 Timber Crest St currently offering any rent specials?
8501 Timber Crest St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8501 Timber Crest St pet-friendly?
No, 8501 Timber Crest St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 8501 Timber Crest St offer parking?
Yes, 8501 Timber Crest St offers parking.
Does 8501 Timber Crest St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8501 Timber Crest St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8501 Timber Crest St have a pool?
No, 8501 Timber Crest St does not have a pool.
Does 8501 Timber Crest St have accessible units?
No, 8501 Timber Crest St does not have accessible units.
Does 8501 Timber Crest St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8501 Timber Crest St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8501 Timber Crest St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8501 Timber Crest St does not have units with air conditioning.
