8435 TIMBER WHISPER

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Updated 3 Bed 2 Bath Single Story 1997 sq ft Home. Tile and Laminate Floors throughout, Carpet only in the Master Bedroom. Huge Living Room w/High Ceiling, Gas Fireplace. Upgraded Kitchen w/Granite Counters, Dark Cabinets, Stainless Fridge, Flat-top Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher. Large Dinning Room. Master Bedroom split for Privacy, w/Ceiling Fan, Walk-in Closet. Master Bath w/Tiled Shower, Dual Sinks. Large Bedroom 2 w/door to 2nd Bath. Fenced Yard w/Covered Patio perfect for BBQs. Comm Pool, Playground.