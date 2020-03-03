All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 31 2019 at 2:42 AM

8435 TIMBER WHISPER

8435 Timber Whisper · No Longer Available
Location

8435 Timber Whisper, San Antonio, TX 78250
Great Northwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Updated 3 Bed 2 Bath Single Story 1997 sq ft Home. Tile and Laminate Floors throughout, Carpet only in the Master Bedroom. Huge Living Room w/High Ceiling, Gas Fireplace. Upgraded Kitchen w/Granite Counters, Dark Cabinets, Stainless Fridge, Flat-top Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher. Large Dinning Room. Master Bedroom split for Privacy, w/Ceiling Fan, Walk-in Closet. Master Bath w/Tiled Shower, Dual Sinks. Large Bedroom 2 w/door to 2nd Bath. Fenced Yard w/Covered Patio perfect for BBQs. Comm Pool, Playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8435 TIMBER WHISPER have any available units?
8435 TIMBER WHISPER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8435 TIMBER WHISPER have?
Some of 8435 TIMBER WHISPER's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8435 TIMBER WHISPER currently offering any rent specials?
8435 TIMBER WHISPER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8435 TIMBER WHISPER pet-friendly?
No, 8435 TIMBER WHISPER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8435 TIMBER WHISPER offer parking?
Yes, 8435 TIMBER WHISPER offers parking.
Does 8435 TIMBER WHISPER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8435 TIMBER WHISPER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8435 TIMBER WHISPER have a pool?
Yes, 8435 TIMBER WHISPER has a pool.
Does 8435 TIMBER WHISPER have accessible units?
No, 8435 TIMBER WHISPER does not have accessible units.
Does 8435 TIMBER WHISPER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8435 TIMBER WHISPER has units with dishwashers.
