Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

8415 Eagle Peak 1

8415 Eagle Peak · (210) 379-6119
Location

8415 Eagle Peak, San Antonio, TX 78023
Arbor at Sonoma Ranch

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8415 Eagle Peak 1 · Avail. now

$2,050

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2050 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
8415 Eagle Peak - Beautiful 3/2 /2 single level home in the Arbor at Sonoma Ranch. Garden tub, separate shower, all tile floors, covered patio, energy efficient, formal dining area, eat in kitchen, large family room and huge pantry. Only minutes to the Shops at La Cantera and UTSA. Easy access to Loop 1604. 3rd room can be used as study. Great Schools!!

Style: One Story, Contemporary / # stories: 1 Roof: Composition Wdw: All Remain
Ext: 3 Sides Masonry, Cement Fiber Fndtn: Slab Floor: Ceramic Tile
Heating: Central Ht Fuel: Natural Gas Air Cond: One Central
MstBR: Split, DownStairs, Walk-In Closet, Ceiling Fan, Full Bath Frpl: Not Applicable
Mst Bth: Tub/Shower Separate, Double Vanity, Garden Tub Pool/Spa: None
Garage Parking: Two Car Garage, Attached Wat/Swr: Water System, Sewer System
Additional/Other Parking: Restrictions: Pets Allowed, Pets Negotiable, Pets Under 25lbs Only, Smoking Outside Only
Lot Desc: Street Gutters Security: Security System
Accessible/Adaptive: First Floor Bath, Stall Shower
Interior: One Living Area, Separate Dining Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Island Kitchen, Walk-In Pantry, Study/Office, Utility Room Inside, 1st Floor Lvl/No Steps, High Ceilings, Open Floor Plan, Pull Down Storage, Cable TV Available, High Speed Internet
Exter Fea: Patio Slab, Covered Patio, Privacy Fence, Double Pane Windows, Mature Trees
Inclusions: Ceiling Fans, Chandelier, Washer Connection, Dryer Connection, Self-Cleaning Oven, Stove/Range, Refrigerator, Disposal, Dishwasher, Ice Maker Connection, Smoke Alarm, Security System (Owned), Gas WaterHeater, Garage Door Opener
Misc: Owner-Manager, Broker-Manager
Rent Incl: No Inclusions
Tenant Pay: Gas/Electric, Water/Sewer, Yard Maintenance, Garbage Pickup, Security Monitoring
Common Area Amenities: Pool, Jogging Trail, Near Shopping

(RLNE5182182)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8415 Eagle Peak 1 have any available units?
8415 Eagle Peak 1 has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8415 Eagle Peak 1 have?
Some of 8415 Eagle Peak 1's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8415 Eagle Peak 1 currently offering any rent specials?
8415 Eagle Peak 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8415 Eagle Peak 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8415 Eagle Peak 1 is pet friendly.
Does 8415 Eagle Peak 1 offer parking?
Yes, 8415 Eagle Peak 1 offers parking.
Does 8415 Eagle Peak 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8415 Eagle Peak 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8415 Eagle Peak 1 have a pool?
Yes, 8415 Eagle Peak 1 has a pool.
Does 8415 Eagle Peak 1 have accessible units?
No, 8415 Eagle Peak 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 8415 Eagle Peak 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8415 Eagle Peak 1 has units with dishwashers.
