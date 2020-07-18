8415 Eagle Peak 1

Amenities

8415 Eagle Peak - Beautiful 3/2 /2 single level home in the Arbor at Sonoma Ranch. Garden tub, separate shower, all tile floors, covered patio, energy efficient, formal dining area, eat in kitchen, large family room and huge pantry. Only minutes to the Shops at La Cantera and UTSA. Easy access to Loop 1604. 3rd room can be used as study. Great Schools!!



Style: One Story, Contemporary / # stories: 1 Roof: Composition Wdw: All Remain

Ext: 3 Sides Masonry, Cement Fiber Fndtn: Slab Floor: Ceramic Tile

Heating: Central Ht Fuel: Natural Gas Air Cond: One Central

MstBR: Split, DownStairs, Walk-In Closet, Ceiling Fan, Full Bath Frpl: Not Applicable

Mst Bth: Tub/Shower Separate, Double Vanity, Garden Tub Pool/Spa: None

Garage Parking: Two Car Garage, Attached Wat/Swr: Water System, Sewer System

Additional/Other Parking: Restrictions: Pets Allowed, Pets Negotiable, Pets Under 25lbs Only, Smoking Outside Only

Lot Desc: Street Gutters Security: Security System

Accessible/Adaptive: First Floor Bath, Stall Shower

Interior: One Living Area, Separate Dining Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Island Kitchen, Walk-In Pantry, Study/Office, Utility Room Inside, 1st Floor Lvl/No Steps, High Ceilings, Open Floor Plan, Pull Down Storage, Cable TV Available, High Speed Internet

Exter Fea: Patio Slab, Covered Patio, Privacy Fence, Double Pane Windows, Mature Trees

Inclusions: Ceiling Fans, Chandelier, Washer Connection, Dryer Connection, Self-Cleaning Oven, Stove/Range, Refrigerator, Disposal, Dishwasher, Ice Maker Connection, Smoke Alarm, Security System (Owned), Gas WaterHeater, Garage Door Opener

Misc: Owner-Manager, Broker-Manager

Rent Incl: No Inclusions

Tenant Pay: Gas/Electric, Water/Sewer, Yard Maintenance, Garbage Pickup, Security Monitoring

Common Area Amenities: Pool, Jogging Trail, Near Shopping



(RLNE5182182)