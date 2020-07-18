8415 Eagle Peak 1

Amenities
8415 Eagle Peak - Beautiful 3/2 /2 single level home in the Arbor at Sonoma Ranch. Garden tub, separate shower, all tile floors, covered patio, energy efficient, formal dining area, eat in kitchen, large family room and huge pantry. Only minutes to the Shops at La Cantera and UTSA. Easy access to Loop 1604. 3rd room can be used as study. Great Schools!!
Style: One Story, Contemporary / # stories: 1 Roof: Composition Wdw: All Remain
Ext: 3 Sides Masonry, Cement Fiber Fndtn: Slab Floor: Ceramic Tile
Heating: Central Ht Fuel: Natural Gas Air Cond: One Central
MstBR: Split, DownStairs, Walk-In Closet, Ceiling Fan, Full Bath Frpl: Not Applicable
Mst Bth: Tub/Shower Separate, Double Vanity, Garden Tub Pool/Spa: None
Garage Parking: Two Car Garage, Attached Wat/Swr: Water System, Sewer System
Additional/Other Parking: Restrictions: Pets Allowed, Pets Negotiable, Pets Under 25lbs Only, Smoking Outside Only
Lot Desc: Street Gutters Security: Security System
Accessible/Adaptive: First Floor Bath, Stall Shower
Interior: One Living Area, Separate Dining Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Island Kitchen, Walk-In Pantry, Study/Office, Utility Room Inside, 1st Floor Lvl/No Steps, High Ceilings, Open Floor Plan, Pull Down Storage, Cable TV Available, High Speed Internet
Exter Fea: Patio Slab, Covered Patio, Privacy Fence, Double Pane Windows, Mature Trees
Inclusions: Ceiling Fans, Chandelier, Washer Connection, Dryer Connection, Self-Cleaning Oven, Stove/Range, Refrigerator, Disposal, Dishwasher, Ice Maker Connection, Smoke Alarm, Security System (Owned), Gas WaterHeater, Garage Door Opener
Misc: Owner-Manager, Broker-Manager
Rent Incl: No Inclusions
Tenant Pay: Gas/Electric, Water/Sewer, Yard Maintenance, Garbage Pickup, Security Monitoring
Common Area Amenities: Pool, Jogging Trail, Near Shopping
