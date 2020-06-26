All apartments in San Antonio
8414 Standing Rock St · No Longer Available
Location

8414 Standing Rock St, San Antonio, TX 78242
Hidden Cove - Indian Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- FRESH PAINT AND MANY UPGRADES ADD TO THE CHARM OF THIS 3/1 NEAR MILLERS POND***CONVERTED GARAGE OFFERS A HUGE ADDITIONAL LIVING SPACE NOT INCLUDED IN SQUARE FOOTAGE***NEW APPLIANCES

(RLNE4981251)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8414 Standing Rock have any available units?
8414 Standing Rock doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 8414 Standing Rock currently offering any rent specials?
8414 Standing Rock is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8414 Standing Rock pet-friendly?
Yes, 8414 Standing Rock is pet friendly.
Does 8414 Standing Rock offer parking?
Yes, 8414 Standing Rock offers parking.
Does 8414 Standing Rock have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8414 Standing Rock does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8414 Standing Rock have a pool?
No, 8414 Standing Rock does not have a pool.
Does 8414 Standing Rock have accessible units?
No, 8414 Standing Rock does not have accessible units.
Does 8414 Standing Rock have units with dishwashers?
No, 8414 Standing Rock does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8414 Standing Rock have units with air conditioning?
No, 8414 Standing Rock does not have units with air conditioning.
