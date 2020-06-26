8414 Standing Rock

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

- FRESH PAINT AND MANY UPGRADES ADD TO THE CHARM OF THIS 3/1 NEAR MILLERS POND***CONVERTED GARAGE OFFERS A HUGE ADDITIONAL LIVING SPACE NOT INCLUDED IN SQUARE FOOTAGE***NEW APPLIANCES



(RLNE4981251)