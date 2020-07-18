All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:00 AM

8410 Tiffany Drive

8410 Tiffany Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8410 Tiffany Drive, San Antonio, TX 78230

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1975159

Come tour this four bed, two and a half bath home today! This unit has 2294 square feet of space, with amenities including a tiled kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, central air, ceiling fans, new plank flooring, tiled bathroom, washer/dryer hookups, is freshly painted throughout interior and newly renovated. With access to a fenced yard, porch, deck and balcony. Minutes away from I-10. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.sanantonio@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

Home comes in as-is condition.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8410 Tiffany Drive have any available units?
8410 Tiffany Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8410 Tiffany Drive have?
Some of 8410 Tiffany Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8410 Tiffany Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8410 Tiffany Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8410 Tiffany Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8410 Tiffany Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8410 Tiffany Drive offer parking?
No, 8410 Tiffany Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8410 Tiffany Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8410 Tiffany Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8410 Tiffany Drive have a pool?
No, 8410 Tiffany Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8410 Tiffany Drive have accessible units?
No, 8410 Tiffany Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8410 Tiffany Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8410 Tiffany Drive has units with dishwashers.
