All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 8406 WICKERSHAM ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
8406 WICKERSHAM ST
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:57 AM

8406 WICKERSHAM ST

8406 Wickersham Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8406 Wickersham Street, San Antonio, TX 78254
Braun Station East

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Breathtaking 1-story, 3 bed/2.5 bath, 2244 sqft home in the coveted Braun Station community boasts open floor plan complimented by vaulted ceilings w/ dark wood beams, ample natural light & skylights, family/living room area feat. double-sided fireplace & wet bar for entertaining. Chef's kitchen w/ easy access to sep. dining & breakfast area. Wood floors thru out living areas, tile/marble in bathrooms. Gorgeous wooden deck overlooks back of this .36 acre lot w/ sprawling trees. 2 A/C units. Northside ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8406 WICKERSHAM ST have any available units?
8406 WICKERSHAM ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8406 WICKERSHAM ST have?
Some of 8406 WICKERSHAM ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8406 WICKERSHAM ST currently offering any rent specials?
8406 WICKERSHAM ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8406 WICKERSHAM ST pet-friendly?
No, 8406 WICKERSHAM ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8406 WICKERSHAM ST offer parking?
Yes, 8406 WICKERSHAM ST offers parking.
Does 8406 WICKERSHAM ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8406 WICKERSHAM ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8406 WICKERSHAM ST have a pool?
No, 8406 WICKERSHAM ST does not have a pool.
Does 8406 WICKERSHAM ST have accessible units?
No, 8406 WICKERSHAM ST does not have accessible units.
Does 8406 WICKERSHAM ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 8406 WICKERSHAM ST does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Move Cross Country
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aviator at Brooks
8010 Aeromedical Rd
San Antonio, TX 78235
City Summit
4041 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Oxford at Sonterra
19950 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Tetro Student Village
7023 N Loop 1604 W
San Antonio, TX 78249
Edge Studio
4041 Bluemel Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Baldwin
239 Center Street
San Antonio, TX 78202
1625 Mccullough
1625 Mccullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78212
Aspire Roxbury
6202 Roxbury Dr
San Antonio, TX 78238

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio