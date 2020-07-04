8406 WICKERSHAM ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Breathtaking 1-story, 3 bed/2.5 bath, 2244 sqft home in the coveted Braun Station community boasts open floor plan complimented by vaulted ceilings w/ dark wood beams, ample natural light & skylights, family/living room area feat. double-sided fireplace & wet bar for entertaining. Chef's kitchen w/ easy access to sep. dining & breakfast area. Wood floors thru out living areas, tile/marble in bathrooms. Gorgeous wooden deck overlooks back of this .36 acre lot w/ sprawling trees. 2 A/C units. Northside ISD.