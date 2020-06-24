All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 8406 Dudley Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
8406 Dudley Dr
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

8406 Dudley Dr

8406 Dudley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8406 Dudley Drive, San Antonio, TX 78230

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Colonial Hills - Centrally located, walking distance to elementary & middle school (NEISD) Newly remodeled kitchen, new appliances & huge covered patio.

(RLNE5400741)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8406 Dudley Dr have any available units?
8406 Dudley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 8406 Dudley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8406 Dudley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8406 Dudley Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8406 Dudley Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8406 Dudley Dr offer parking?
No, 8406 Dudley Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8406 Dudley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8406 Dudley Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8406 Dudley Dr have a pool?
No, 8406 Dudley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8406 Dudley Dr have accessible units?
No, 8406 Dudley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8406 Dudley Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8406 Dudley Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8406 Dudley Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8406 Dudley Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Birchleaf
202 Birchleaf Street
San Antonio, TX 78216
Palmetto Pointe
4835 USAA Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Hutchins Palms
535 West Hutchins Place
San Antonio, TX 78221
Jackson Square Apartment Homes
2500 Jackson Keller Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
The Place at Oak Hills
2370 NW Military Hwy
San Antonio, TX 78231
Tacara at Westover Hills
8543 State Highway 151
San Antonio, TX 78245
SUNGATE APARTMENTS
4227 Sun Gate Street
San Antonio, TX 78217
Aspire Roxbury
6202 Roxbury Dr
San Antonio, TX 78238

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio