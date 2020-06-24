Rent Calculator
8406 Dudley Dr
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8406 Dudley Dr
8406 Dudley Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
San Antonio
Location
8406 Dudley Drive, San Antonio, TX 78230
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Colonial Hills - Centrally located, walking distance to elementary & middle school (NEISD) Newly remodeled kitchen, new appliances & huge covered patio.
(RLNE5400741)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8406 Dudley Dr have any available units?
8406 Dudley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 8406 Dudley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8406 Dudley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8406 Dudley Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8406 Dudley Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 8406 Dudley Dr offer parking?
No, 8406 Dudley Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8406 Dudley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8406 Dudley Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8406 Dudley Dr have a pool?
No, 8406 Dudley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8406 Dudley Dr have accessible units?
No, 8406 Dudley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8406 Dudley Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8406 Dudley Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8406 Dudley Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8406 Dudley Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
