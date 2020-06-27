All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
8403 Laurel Bend
Last updated October 14 2019 at 7:08 PM

8403 Laurel Bend

8403 Laurel Bnd · No Longer Available
Location

8403 Laurel Bnd, San Antonio, TX 78250

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL - 1/2 off 2nd month's rent with a 12 month lease OR 1 month free for 2nd month's rent with a 2 year lease. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8403 Laurel Bend have any available units?
8403 Laurel Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 8403 Laurel Bend currently offering any rent specials?
8403 Laurel Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8403 Laurel Bend pet-friendly?
Yes, 8403 Laurel Bend is pet friendly.
Does 8403 Laurel Bend offer parking?
No, 8403 Laurel Bend does not offer parking.
Does 8403 Laurel Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8403 Laurel Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8403 Laurel Bend have a pool?
No, 8403 Laurel Bend does not have a pool.
Does 8403 Laurel Bend have accessible units?
No, 8403 Laurel Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 8403 Laurel Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 8403 Laurel Bend does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8403 Laurel Bend have units with air conditioning?
No, 8403 Laurel Bend does not have units with air conditioning.
