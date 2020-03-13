All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8402 Picoso Pt

8402 Picoso Point · No Longer Available
Location

8402 Picoso Point, San Antonio, TX 78252

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
game room
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
~Nearly new 2 story home in Carmona Hills~Home features 9-ft. first floor ceilings, ceramic tile downstairs~Open kitchen w/granite countertops, dark wood oak cabinetry, stainless appliances, WhirlpoolÂ® glass top range~Master bathroom has a double vanity, 42" garden tub/shower combo~Nice sized bedrooms~Downstairs study/2nd living, + gameroom up~Great location near Lackland AFB & a 20 minute commute to Ft. Sam Houston~City park w/splash pad & IDEA Charter school nearby~Community playground~Pets welcome!~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8402 Picoso Pt have any available units?
8402 Picoso Pt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8402 Picoso Pt have?
Some of 8402 Picoso Pt's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8402 Picoso Pt currently offering any rent specials?
8402 Picoso Pt isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8402 Picoso Pt pet-friendly?
Yes, 8402 Picoso Pt is pet friendly.
Does 8402 Picoso Pt offer parking?
Yes, 8402 Picoso Pt does offer parking.
Does 8402 Picoso Pt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8402 Picoso Pt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8402 Picoso Pt have a pool?
Yes, 8402 Picoso Pt has a pool.
Does 8402 Picoso Pt have accessible units?
No, 8402 Picoso Pt does not have accessible units.
Does 8402 Picoso Pt have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8402 Picoso Pt has units with dishwashers.
