8402 Picoso Pt

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system game room playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

~Nearly new 2 story home in Carmona Hills~Home features 9-ft. first floor ceilings, ceramic tile downstairs~Open kitchen w/granite countertops, dark wood oak cabinetry, stainless appliances, WhirlpoolÂ® glass top range~Master bathroom has a double vanity, 42" garden tub/shower combo~Nice sized bedrooms~Downstairs study/2nd living, + gameroom up~Great location near Lackland AFB & a 20 minute commute to Ft. Sam Houston~City park w/splash pad & IDEA Charter school nearby~Community playground~Pets welcome!~