All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 8355 Slippery Rock.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
8355 Slippery Rock
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:38 AM

8355 Slippery Rock

8355 Slippery Rock · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8355 Slippery Rock, San Antonio, TX 78251
Timber Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
NORTHSIDE I.S.D. - Beautiful 2-Story Home in Popular Timber Ridge, Northside ISD * Spacious Floorplan w/ 4 Beds, 3 Baths, Formal Dining & Living * Soaring Ceilings in Family Room w/ Fireplace * Kitchen Includes Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Microwave Oven, Dishwasher, Oak Cabinetry * Wood Flooring, Tile, & Carpeting Throughout * Huge Master Suite w/ Fireplace * Children's Playroom on 2nd Floor * 2-Car Attached Garage, Nicely-Sized Backyard w/ Covered Patio, Sprinkler System * Solar Panel System * Near Lackland AFB & Seaworld

(RLNE4958353)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8355 Slippery Rock have any available units?
8355 Slippery Rock doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8355 Slippery Rock have?
Some of 8355 Slippery Rock's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8355 Slippery Rock currently offering any rent specials?
8355 Slippery Rock is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8355 Slippery Rock pet-friendly?
Yes, 8355 Slippery Rock is pet friendly.
Does 8355 Slippery Rock offer parking?
Yes, 8355 Slippery Rock offers parking.
Does 8355 Slippery Rock have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8355 Slippery Rock does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8355 Slippery Rock have a pool?
No, 8355 Slippery Rock does not have a pool.
Does 8355 Slippery Rock have accessible units?
No, 8355 Slippery Rock does not have accessible units.
Does 8355 Slippery Rock have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8355 Slippery Rock has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Richland Trace Apartments
7791 Woodchase
San Antonio, TX 78240
Dwell at Legacy
1810 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78259
La Silva
3903 Barrington St
San Antonio, TX 78217
Valencia at Medical
5111 Glen Ridge Drive
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Baldwin
239 Center Street
San Antonio, TX 78202
Auburn Creek Apartments
4411 Gardendale St
San Antonio, TX 78240
Atrium Commons
8727 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Club at Stone Oak
21739 Hardy Oak Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio