833 DAKOTA ST

833 Dakota Street, San Antonio, TX 78203 Nevada Street
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
NEW REMODEL! Short Walk to Downtown, close to Alamo Dome, Downtown life. This street has some of the most amazing historic homes. Perfect home for entertaining, backyard fire pit, Master Suite, GARAGE! Refrigerator included ( Not Pictured)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
