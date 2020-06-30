All apartments in San Antonio
833 DAKOTA ST
833 DAKOTA ST

833 Dakota Street · No Longer Available
Location

833 Dakota Street, San Antonio, TX 78203
Nevada Street

Amenities

garage
fire pit
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
NEW REMODEL! Short Walk to Downtown, close to Alamo Dome, Downtown life. This street has some of the most amazing historic homes. Perfect home for entertaining, backyard fire pit, Master Suite, GARAGE! Refrigerator included ( Not Pictured)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 833 DAKOTA ST have any available units?
833 DAKOTA ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 833 DAKOTA ST currently offering any rent specials?
833 DAKOTA ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 833 DAKOTA ST pet-friendly?
No, 833 DAKOTA ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 833 DAKOTA ST offer parking?
Yes, 833 DAKOTA ST offers parking.
Does 833 DAKOTA ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 833 DAKOTA ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 833 DAKOTA ST have a pool?
No, 833 DAKOTA ST does not have a pool.
Does 833 DAKOTA ST have accessible units?
No, 833 DAKOTA ST does not have accessible units.
Does 833 DAKOTA ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 833 DAKOTA ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 833 DAKOTA ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 833 DAKOTA ST does not have units with air conditioning.

