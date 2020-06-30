All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 7 2020

8323 Big Creek Drive

8323 Big Creek · No Longer Available
Location

8323 Big Creek, San Antonio, TX 78242
Hidden Cove - Indian Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2018

Deposits: $1,450.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8323 Big Creek Drive have any available units?
8323 Big Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 8323 Big Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8323 Big Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8323 Big Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8323 Big Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8323 Big Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8323 Big Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 8323 Big Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8323 Big Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8323 Big Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 8323 Big Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8323 Big Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 8323 Big Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8323 Big Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8323 Big Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8323 Big Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8323 Big Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

