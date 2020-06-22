All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8318 Big Creek Drive

8318 Big Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8318 Big Creek Dr, San Antonio, TX 78242
Hidden Cove - Indian Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
The Devonhurst floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8318 Big Creek Drive have any available units?
8318 Big Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 8318 Big Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8318 Big Creek Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8318 Big Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8318 Big Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8318 Big Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8318 Big Creek Drive does offer parking.
Does 8318 Big Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8318 Big Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8318 Big Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 8318 Big Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8318 Big Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 8318 Big Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8318 Big Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8318 Big Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8318 Big Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8318 Big Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
