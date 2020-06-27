8311 Watchtower Street, San Antonio, TX 78254 Braun Station East
Amenities
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
SPACIOUS 3/2/2 * OPEN FLOOR PLAN * HIGH CEILINGS* FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM * BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED * PATIO SLAB * MATURE OAK TREES* BUILT IN OVEN * COOK TOP AND MICROWAVE * * PLEASE CHECK SCHOOLS * No Pets
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8311 Watchtower St have any available units?
8311 Watchtower St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.