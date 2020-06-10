All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:24 AM

831 S Flores St Ste 2206

831 South Flores Street · (210) 695-1100
Location

831 South Flores Street, San Antonio, TX 78204
Arsenal

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
*Sleek & stylish condo in The Judson Candy Factory Lofts*Concrete floors, exposed beam ceilings*Open floorplan w/large living area*Beautiful kitchen w/ dark wood cabinets & stainless steel appliances*Lots of windows for great views & natural light*Large covered balcony*Beautiful pool, BBQ area, workout room, bike storage, & a private, indoor storage unit all on site*Check out the rooftop terrace!*Great location near King William, Southtown, shopping, restaurants, & the Riverwalk*$100 flat rate charged for utilities*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 831 S Flores St Ste 2206 have any available units?
831 S Flores St Ste 2206 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 831 S Flores St Ste 2206 have?
Some of 831 S Flores St Ste 2206's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 831 S Flores St Ste 2206 currently offering any rent specials?
831 S Flores St Ste 2206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 831 S Flores St Ste 2206 pet-friendly?
Yes, 831 S Flores St Ste 2206 is pet friendly.
Does 831 S Flores St Ste 2206 offer parking?
Yes, 831 S Flores St Ste 2206 offers parking.
Does 831 S Flores St Ste 2206 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 831 S Flores St Ste 2206 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 831 S Flores St Ste 2206 have a pool?
Yes, 831 S Flores St Ste 2206 has a pool.
Does 831 S Flores St Ste 2206 have accessible units?
No, 831 S Flores St Ste 2206 does not have accessible units.
Does 831 S Flores St Ste 2206 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 831 S Flores St Ste 2206 has units with dishwashers.

