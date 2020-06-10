831 S Flores St Ste 2206.

Amenities
*Sleek & stylish condo in The Judson Candy Factory Lofts*Concrete floors, exposed beam ceilings*Open floorplan w/large living area*Beautiful kitchen w/ dark wood cabinets & stainless steel appliances*Lots of windows for great views & natural light*Large covered balcony*Beautiful pool, BBQ area, workout room, bike storage, & a private, indoor storage unit all on site*Check out the rooftop terrace!*Great location near King William, Southtown, shopping, restaurants, & the Riverwalk*$100 flat rate charged for utilities*