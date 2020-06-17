All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 31 2019

8306 Cenizo Pass

8306 Cenizo Pass · No Longer Available
Location

8306 Cenizo Pass, San Antonio, TX 78252

Amenities

garbage disposal
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9fb4f530a2 ---- Min/Max Months: 12/36 *Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage On Greenbelt W/ Large Corner Lot*Large Open Living Room W/ Dining Area & Open Kitchen*Large Master Retreat W/ Double Vanity & Garden Tub, Walk In Closet*2 Secondary Bedrooms W/ Bay Window*Full Bath In Hallway*Large Back Yard W/ Sprinkler System*Beautiful Mature Trees Along Greenbelt*Great Location To 410 W/ Easy Access To Lackland Afb, Downtown*Super Schools*

Rent Includes: Condo/Hoa Fees, Hoa Amenities Ceiling Fan Disposal Stove Utility Room Vinyl

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8306 Cenizo Pass have any available units?
8306 Cenizo Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8306 Cenizo Pass have?
Some of 8306 Cenizo Pass's amenities include garbage disposal, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8306 Cenizo Pass currently offering any rent specials?
8306 Cenizo Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8306 Cenizo Pass pet-friendly?
No, 8306 Cenizo Pass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8306 Cenizo Pass offer parking?
Yes, 8306 Cenizo Pass offers parking.
Does 8306 Cenizo Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8306 Cenizo Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8306 Cenizo Pass have a pool?
No, 8306 Cenizo Pass does not have a pool.
Does 8306 Cenizo Pass have accessible units?
No, 8306 Cenizo Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 8306 Cenizo Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 8306 Cenizo Pass does not have units with dishwashers.

