Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
8303 Sageline St.
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8303 Sageline St.
8303 Sageline Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
8303 Sageline Street, San Antonio, TX 78251
Timber Ridge
Amenities
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Recent remodeling gives this home some modern touches inside with a classic look outside ! Beautiful flooring and fireplace. LARGE Driveway. Close to schools and shopping ! MUST SEE !!
(RLNE4954133)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8303 Sageline St. have any available units?
8303 Sageline St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 8303 Sageline St. currently offering any rent specials?
8303 Sageline St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8303 Sageline St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8303 Sageline St. is pet friendly.
Does 8303 Sageline St. offer parking?
No, 8303 Sageline St. does not offer parking.
Does 8303 Sageline St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8303 Sageline St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8303 Sageline St. have a pool?
No, 8303 Sageline St. does not have a pool.
Does 8303 Sageline St. have accessible units?
No, 8303 Sageline St. does not have accessible units.
Does 8303 Sageline St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8303 Sageline St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8303 Sageline St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8303 Sageline St. does not have units with air conditioning.
