Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

All showings require a 24 hour notice. Photos were taken prior to tenant moving in. Don't miss out on this very nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in NE SA! Minutes from RAFB and Fort Sam, this home features wood laminate floors and ceramic tile throughout. Kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Extremely large master bedroom w/garden tub in the master bath. Home also features energy efficient upgrades.