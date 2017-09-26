830 SYCAMORE MOON

Nice 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home in gated community**spacious floor plan**Open kitchen, dining, living room with high ceilings**all bedrooms upstairs**close to shopping and schools**NO CATS OR SMOKERS PLEASE!! SMALL DOGS ONLY!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
