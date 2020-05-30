Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 828 S WALTERS.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
828 S WALTERS
Last updated October 5 2019 at 11:24 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
828 S WALTERS
828 S Walters St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
828 S Walters St, San Antonio, TX 78203
Arena District
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly Renovated Duplex in Denver Heights. Close to the Riverwalk, Downtown San Antonio, Shopping, Restaurants, with easy access to major Freeways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 828 S WALTERS have any available units?
828 S WALTERS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 828 S WALTERS currently offering any rent specials?
828 S WALTERS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 828 S WALTERS pet-friendly?
No, 828 S WALTERS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 828 S WALTERS offer parking?
No, 828 S WALTERS does not offer parking.
Does 828 S WALTERS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 828 S WALTERS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 828 S WALTERS have a pool?
No, 828 S WALTERS does not have a pool.
Does 828 S WALTERS have accessible units?
No, 828 S WALTERS does not have accessible units.
Does 828 S WALTERS have units with dishwashers?
No, 828 S WALTERS does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 828 S WALTERS have units with air conditioning?
No, 828 S WALTERS does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Kennedy
7714 Kennedy Hill Drive
San Antonio, TX 78223
The Benton
6710 Babcock Road
San Antonio, TX 78249
Spanish Keys
1150 Babcock Rd
San Antonio, TX 78201
Agave
633 S Saint Marys St
San Antonio, TX 78205
The Landings at Brooks City Base
7803 S New Braunfels
San Antonio, TX 78235
Tribute at the Rim
5810 Worth Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78257
Encore 281
24442 US Highway 281 N
San Antonio, TX 78258
NOVA
14200 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
North Central
Oak Park Northwood
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio