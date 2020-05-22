827 Serenade Drive, San Antonio, TX 78216 Greater Harmony Hils
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Live in style in this exquisite 4 bedroom 2 story home, includes kitchen appliances, all granite counter top, wood flooring, swimming pool and hot tub, outdoor kitchen for entertaining, close to schools shopping and entertainment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 827 Serenade Dr have any available units?
827 Serenade Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.