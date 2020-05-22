All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated December 13 2019 at 8:36 AM

827 Serenade Dr

827 Serenade Drive · No Longer Available
Location

827 Serenade Drive, San Antonio, TX 78216
Greater Harmony Hils

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Live in style in this exquisite 4 bedroom 2 story home, includes kitchen appliances, all granite counter top, wood flooring, swimming pool and hot tub, outdoor kitchen for entertaining, close to schools shopping and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 827 Serenade Dr have any available units?
827 Serenade Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 827 Serenade Dr have?
Some of 827 Serenade Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 827 Serenade Dr currently offering any rent specials?
827 Serenade Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 827 Serenade Dr pet-friendly?
No, 827 Serenade Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 827 Serenade Dr offer parking?
No, 827 Serenade Dr does not offer parking.
Does 827 Serenade Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 827 Serenade Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 827 Serenade Dr have a pool?
Yes, 827 Serenade Dr has a pool.
Does 827 Serenade Dr have accessible units?
No, 827 Serenade Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 827 Serenade Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 827 Serenade Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

