827 E MAGNOLIA AVE

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated bbq/grill internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill internet access

Fully Furnished/SHORT TERM. Avail May through end of October! Amazing cottage for lease in River Road! Great opportunity to catch the flavor of urban San Antonio while staying short term. All utilities and wifi included. Prime location! Updated by local architect, this cottage home boasts modern flair with traditional warmth. Currently used as one bedroom with study. Separate dining room. Two car parking in open driveway. Private back yard. No smoking. Close to downtown, golf, Pearl, park and zoo.