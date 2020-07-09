All apartments in San Antonio
827 E MAGNOLIA AVE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:40 AM

827 E MAGNOLIA AVE

827 East Magnolia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

827 East Magnolia Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78212

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Fully Furnished/SHORT TERM. Avail May through end of October! Amazing cottage for lease in River Road! Great opportunity to catch the flavor of urban San Antonio while staying short term. All utilities and wifi included. Prime location! Updated by local architect, this cottage home boasts modern flair with traditional warmth. Currently used as one bedroom with study. Separate dining room. Two car parking in open driveway. Private back yard. No smoking. Close to downtown, golf, Pearl, park and zoo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 827 E MAGNOLIA AVE have any available units?
827 E MAGNOLIA AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 827 E MAGNOLIA AVE have?
Some of 827 E MAGNOLIA AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 827 E MAGNOLIA AVE currently offering any rent specials?
827 E MAGNOLIA AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 827 E MAGNOLIA AVE pet-friendly?
No, 827 E MAGNOLIA AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 827 E MAGNOLIA AVE offer parking?
Yes, 827 E MAGNOLIA AVE offers parking.
Does 827 E MAGNOLIA AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 827 E MAGNOLIA AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 827 E MAGNOLIA AVE have a pool?
No, 827 E MAGNOLIA AVE does not have a pool.
Does 827 E MAGNOLIA AVE have accessible units?
No, 827 E MAGNOLIA AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 827 E MAGNOLIA AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 827 E MAGNOLIA AVE does not have units with dishwashers.

