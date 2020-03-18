All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
826 Robillard Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

826 Robillard Ln

826 Robillard Lane · No Longer Available
San Antonio
Location

826 Robillard Lane, San Antonio, TX 78221
Kingsborough Ridge

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
range
The Drake floorplan is an exciting 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home with lots of character. This home offers downstairs master bedroom, gameroom, and large walk-in closets in all 4 bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 826 Robillard Ln have any available units?
826 Robillard Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 826 Robillard Ln have?
Some of 826 Robillard Ln's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 826 Robillard Ln currently offering any rent specials?
826 Robillard Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 826 Robillard Ln pet-friendly?
No, 826 Robillard Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 826 Robillard Ln offer parking?
Yes, 826 Robillard Ln offers parking.
Does 826 Robillard Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 826 Robillard Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 826 Robillard Ln have a pool?
No, 826 Robillard Ln does not have a pool.
Does 826 Robillard Ln have accessible units?
No, 826 Robillard Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 826 Robillard Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 826 Robillard Ln has units with dishwashers.
