Last updated November 25 2019 at 11:48 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8230 Grand Bend
8230 Grand Bend
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
8230 Grand Bend, San Antonio, TX 78250
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
DONT MISS OUT ON THIS CUTE AND COZY TWO BEDRROM WITH A ONE CAR GARAGE AND AN BEAUTIFUL COVERED BACK PATIO.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8230 Grand Bend have any available units?
8230 Grand Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 8230 Grand Bend currently offering any rent specials?
8230 Grand Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8230 Grand Bend pet-friendly?
No, 8230 Grand Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 8230 Grand Bend offer parking?
Yes, 8230 Grand Bend offers parking.
Does 8230 Grand Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8230 Grand Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8230 Grand Bend have a pool?
No, 8230 Grand Bend does not have a pool.
Does 8230 Grand Bend have accessible units?
No, 8230 Grand Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 8230 Grand Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 8230 Grand Bend does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8230 Grand Bend have units with air conditioning?
No, 8230 Grand Bend does not have units with air conditioning.
